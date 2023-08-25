Watch CBS News
Double shooting outside Glen Burnie apartment leaves Baltimore man dead, another injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A double shooting outside a Glen Burnie apartment left a man injured, and another dead, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Around 12:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7800 block of Bruton Court for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men inside a building suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

20-year-old Lamarge Prettyman was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injured. 

Both the victims were from Baltimore. 

Police said the victims were accompanied by another man who was unharmed. 

Detectives said an unknown suspect shot at the three men in a hallway outside an apartment before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731

Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 25, 2023

