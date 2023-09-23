Double shooting in Southeast Baltimore yields homicide investigation

BALTIMORE -- A double shooting in Baltimore's Ellwood Park neighborhood left one person injured and another person dead on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were alerted to a shooting in the 400 block of North Curley Street around 10:45 a.m., police said.

That's where they found a 38-year-old man with survivable gunshot injuries and another male of unknown age with fatal gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medical personnel pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact homicide detectives at (41)396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.