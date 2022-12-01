Watch CBS News
Donate to The Foundry and UMB's Christmas Store Toy Drive

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is proud to partner again with the University of Maryland Baltimore and The Foundry Baltimore for the annual Christmas Store Drive. 

The initiative gives parents in West Baltimore the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts at a steep discount at The Christmas Store, which will be open at the UMB Community Engagement Center on Dec. 9 and 10. 

The store is stocked with toys purchased from either the Target registry or Amazon wish list between now and Dec. 6. Donors can also make a donation to directly support the initiative. 

You can also gift your time. The Christmas Store needs volunteer help to be a success.

The Christmas Store will be open from 12-4 p.m. on Dec 9 and 10 at 16 S. Poppleton in Baltimore. 

