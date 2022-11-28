Watch CBS News
Donate to a Red Cross blood drive and get a $10 Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to give now, as the holidays and impacts of seasonal illnesses are expected to cause a strain on the nation's blood supply.

Blood banks often struggle to provide the blood hospital patients need. Donors of type-O blood and platelets are especially needed, the organization said. 

To sweeten the deal, if you donate from now until Dec. 15 at a Red Cross-affiliated center, you be sent a $10 Amazon gift card by mail.

Click here to find a center and make an appointment near you. As of Nov. 28, there are at least six Red Cross-affiliated blood drives in the Baltimore area. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 2:08 PM

