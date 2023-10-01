Domino Sugar sign set to light up with tribute to Orioles' playoff run

Domino Sugar sign set to light up as tribute to Orioles' playoff run

Domino Sugar sign set to light up as tribute to Orioles' playoff run

Domino Sugar sign set to light up as tribute to Orioles' playoff run

BALTIMORE- Playoff excitement is in the Baltimore air as the Orioles begin their journey to the World Series.

The Domino® Sugar Baltimore Refinery announced Saturday afternoon their iconic sign will light up differently as a tribute to the Orioles' post-season run. Only the border and each set of "O" and "S" on the sign will be illuminated.

Domino Sugar

According to a release, the sign will remain lit in this design every night for the duration of the O's 2023 postseason to celebrate the company's hometown team.

"Our team of more than 500 employees is pulling for the Orioles," said Peter O'Malley, Vice President of Corporate Relations of ASR Group, which owns the refinery. "We couldn't think of a bigger or better way to show our appreciation and support for the O's."

The iconic "Domino Sugars" sign, first placed on top of the refinery's packaging building in 1951, was renovated in 2021 to preserve the look of the original. It now features aluminum letters with energy-efficient LEDs, instead of neon.

Officials say the lights save 33,000 Kilowatt Hours per year and reduce more than 23 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The sign measures 70 by 120 feet, and each O stands 20 feet tall.