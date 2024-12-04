Baltimore man who had 83 dogs living in deplorable conditions ordered to pay BARCS $12,000

BALTIMORE - A man who hoarded 83 dogs in deplorable living conditions in his Baltimore rowhome was ordered to pay a restitution of 12,000 to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Robert Conley pleaded guilty to 42 counts of animal cruelty related to the seizure of 83 dogs from his home in the Central Park Heights neighborhood.

He was also sentenced to 10.3 years, suspending all but time served, with three years of supervised probation. Conley is also not allowed to have animals in his control or custody and to consent to random visits by animal control to ensure no animals are in his possession.

"This defendant demonstrated a complete disregard for the well-being of innocent creatures," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "This plea and the substantial restitution ordered underscores our commitment to holding those who harm animals accountable. My office will continue to advocate for the protection and humane treatment of all animals by pursuing justice when acts of cruelty and neglect are committed."

Dogs living in "deplorable conditions"

Last May, Baltimore City Sheriff's deputies and Animal Control officers executed the warrant on Conley's property where they found an "overwhelming smell of ammonia that they noted symptoms of eye-watering and sensations of burning in their nostrils and chest," according to the State's Attorney's Office.

The State's Attorney's Office said many of the dogs were confined in crates filled with excrement.

The dogs seized from the property were taken to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) due to their deplorable living conditions and health concerns to receive medical care and be placed for adoption or foster.

"We are deeply grateful to the Baltimore City State's Attorney for seeking justice in this case. We also want to thank our donors, whose generosity allowed us to provide the necessary emergency care, and the adopters who gave these 84 animals loving homes. This case shows the incredible impact of a community coming together for animals in need," said Jennifer Brause, BARCS Founder and CEO.