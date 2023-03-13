Does Baltimore's mayor have too much power? The push to reform or abolish spending board

Push being made to change Baltimore's spending board over concerns that mayor has too much power

BALTIMORE - City council member Zeke Cohen is calling for changes to Baltimore City's spending board, also known as the Board of Estimates, which approves the money going out of the city's finances.

The mayor controls three of the five votes, and Cohen told WJZ that makes him too powerful.

"What we know is that Baltimore is one of the strongest mayor systems in the entire county, and what we've seen time and time again is that too much power has been vested in the executive," Cohen said.

The BOE determines how money moves in Baltimore. It is controlled by the Mayor and his designees. I believe we need checks and balances. The time is now.



My bill empowers non-political Baltimoreans to come up with a better structure. They will recommend a charter amendment. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) March 13, 2023

Cohen added, "We know that something is wrong with the current system. That it bleeds corruption."

Cohen's bill would create a task force that, if approved, could start work as early as August.

It would decide whether the spending board needs to be reformed or eliminated.

The recommendations would go before voters in November 2024.

The only way to change the spending board is by a charter amendment.

Cohen said the recent controversial deal with BGE, giving the utility control over the system of underground cables that handle power and the internet, exemplifies the need for reform.

"Whether it was the best deal or not, the process by which the deal was cut was really problematic," he said.

'It's a power grab': Rift over controversial Baltimore BGE conduit deal discussed at Board of Estimates meeting https://t.co/hSTp8evAz1 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 2, 2023

The spending board is also in charge of approving big settlements like the millions paid to victims of police brutality at the hands of the Gun Trace Task Force.

After todays $6 million settlement, Baltimore has now paid out a staggering $22.2 million in claims over the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force. There are still 5 pending lawsuits and 2 unfiled claims that could result in additional payouts. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 1, 2023

Earlier this month, Mayor Brandon Scott was asked about the mayor's office having too much power.

He said he gave some control away to the comptroller.

"I always am open and looking forward to how we can make our government better," the mayor said on March 1.

He also told reporters, "The residents of Baltimore elect a mayor to be the CEO for a reason, and we have to make sure we continue that as well."

Scott advocated for reforms to the Board of Estimates when he was city council president.

"He said back then that it is an undemocratic situation," Cohen said. "My expectation now is the mayor is going to be consistent."