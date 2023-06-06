Documents: Man killed grandfather, great-grandmother then hid bodies in pickup truck

BALTIMORE -- The 24-year-old man charged in the murder of his great-grandmother and grandfather in Randallstown was denied bail on Tuesday.

Kennard Goins told the court he will be representing himself and refused to use a public defender.

"It's just going to be me and God here, Goins told a judge in court.

Goins was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, police conducted a welfare check on Goins' great-grandmother Sarah Mills, an 86-year-old woman, and his grandfather Alex Hyman, a 73-year-old man.

Kennard, who lived with his grandfather, told officers he was fine but that Hyman left for a walk.

According to documents, police were allowed to enter the home on Cabot Road and smelled a strong odor of bleach, and then saw suspected blood droplets on the home's first floor.

Officers followed blood to the driveway and to Hyman's pickup truck which was covered with even more suspected blood.

In the bed of the truck, police found the bodies of Hyman and Mills wrapped in blankets and empty trash bags, according to charging documents.

Goins was interviewed on Sunday and then confessed to the murders.

According to documents, Goins admitted to beating and stabbing Hyman on Saturday and then wrapping up his body and placing it outside and then attempting to clean areas of the home.

Goins then told officers he choked Mills to death on Sunday when she came to check on her son, Hyman, according to documents. He then said he loaded the bodies into the truck before police arrived.

He told police "God told him to kill Alex and Sarah, and that he had no remorse," documents said.