Documents indicate former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby may ask for another venue change for trial

BALTIMORE - New documents show that former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby may ask for another change of venue ahead of her upcoming trial.

This is the second time Mosby has asked to move the trial out of Baltimore City.

Her team wants the trial to happen in Greenbelt.

In a joint filing, Mosby's team said they may support their request to change where the trial will happen with expert testimony.

Both sides are set to talk about the motion on July 11.

Investigators say Mosby knowingly lied in order to take money from her retirement account during the COVID-19 pandemic even though she was employed the entire time.

Prosecutors also claim she lied on mortgage applications for two Florida homes in order to get lower interest rates.

Her trial is set to start in November.