Documents: Friend takes drugs from car of suspended Baltimore officer, who was arrested for illegally carrying gun

BALTIMORE - A suspended Baltimore City police officer was arrested following a crash Monday for illegally carrying a handgun, and her friend took drugs and paraphernalia from her car, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Unique Sheppard, 23, was involved in a crash at the intersection of S. Mount Street and W. Pratt Street.

Sheppard told responding officers she was an on-duty officer, but said her police powers were currently revoked.

Documents revealed that Sheppard's bosses, along with her girlfriend, came to the scene.

In Sheppard's car. officers found drugs - white plastic bag with various eatable cannabis treats, two grinders that had loose green residue and suspected cannabis residue, according to documents.

As officers continued to search Sheppard's car, the bag containing the drugs was left on the passenger seat when Sheppard signaled to her girlfriend, who reported took the drugs and left the scene, according to documents.

While police were searching for the woman, officers found a loaded gun in a holster on Sheppard's hip, knowing that her police powers were revoked and her departmental gun was taken away.

Sheppard, according to documents, said she did not have a carry permit.

Police found the woman walking away from a car, in which officers searched and found the bag of drugs and paraphernalia that were initially found in Sheppard's car, documents revealed. Some of the drugs were not in the bag.

Sheppard was arrested for the handgun violation and was taken to a hospital for drug testing.

The girlfriend did not give a statement and was not arrested, according to documents.