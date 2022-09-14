Documents divulge details about two women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

Documents show details of a crime spree involving two women at center of police-involved shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.

According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."

When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.

The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police officer who was working a second job tried to stop the get-away car, the officer was dragged "on the pavement for about 20 feet."

According to the court documents, that officer said "the suspect had intentionally struck him with her vehicle while fleeing the scene."

As police responded to the store to try to find the suspects, one officer saw the vehicle about four miles away and tried to pull over its occupants on Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue.

During the stop, police say they were able to pull the passenger out of the vehicle but the driver refused to comply with authorities.

When an officer used the baton to break the window, the suspect sped off and rammed into other vehicles multiple times, according to officials.

The department said when the suspect drove toward officers on scene, one of the officers fired his gun but Page allegedly kept driving with speeds that topped 100 miles per hour through Baltimore City and straight to Johns Hopkins.

"They have her at Hopkins. She tried to pull in there," a first responder said via radio transmissions. "She must be hurt."

That's when officers realized that Page had been injured.

"She has gunshot wounds to her left leg," a first responder could be heard saying on the radio transmissions.

Page had a bail review Tuesday but it was postponed because she was still in the hospital.

Page faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property.

Anthony has been charged with second degree assault, obstructing and hindering and theft. Anthony's trial date is set for October 31st.

Police say some of the items taken from the store included stretch jeans and sweatpants and the total value of all items was more than $1,500.