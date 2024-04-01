Documentary "Grandma's Hands" discovers cuisine, heritage in Southern Maryland

It's no secret Maryland is rich in not just history but also cuisine that tells the story of where we've come from.

In his new documentary "Grandma's Hands," filmmaker Craig Sewell traces the power of food and heritage on a journey through southern Maryland.

Craig and Lucille Walker, from "Southern Maryland National Heritage," joined WJZ.

"I am a kitchen person and I think the kitchen is the heart of the home," Sewell said. "Things happen, gather there, people eat, people are nourished. That is the beginning of stories. So, when we are talking about, if you asked someone about their grandmother, chance are the story will quickly end up in the kitchen. Once there, the real stories begin. So we went Into people's kitchens, we made home recipes, and the stories began."

