Doctors warn of drug-resistant stomach bug 'shigella'

BALTIMORE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to people in 29 states, including Maryland, about a stomach bug that has been spreading over the past three weeks.

The drug-resistant bacteria have caused a number of symptoms, including nausea, stomach cramps and fever.

A doctor at Sinai Hospital told WJZ we need to be on the look out for a particular strain called "shigella," a stomach bug that causes what doctors call dysenteric diarrhea, in which the lining of the intestines becomes inflamed and damaged.

"When most people refer to a stomach bug, they're referring to some sort of infection that can produce unwanted G.I. symptoms. like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, and sometimes stomach cramping and pain," Dr. Mark Goldstein said.

Dr. Goldstein said that depending on the type of stomach bug it is, your symptoms may vary depending on how you contracted it.

"The sort of seasonal viruses that we deal with like norovirus are very contagious," Dr. Goldstein said. "They can transmit easily from person to person, sometimes through short distances in the air, or vehicles like table services or food or glasses."

So, if you contract one of these stomach bugs, doctors say you may just have to tough it out because these viruses have become resistant to certain medication.

"Generally, the advice is, try to stay hydrated, maybe modify the diet so that you're minimizing rich foods, foods that could make the symptoms of diarrhea worse, like dairy or fatty foods."

Doctors said washing your hands is still the best method to avoid spreading and contracting stomach bug viruses that can cause gastrointestinal illness.

Experts say the stomach bug has only recently started to die down.

But if you are experiencing these symptoms, good hygiene practices, a good diet, hydration and plenty of rest should do the trick.