Dion Brown scores 25 points and UMBC wins 92-87 against Lehigh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dion Brown had 25 points in UMBC's 92-87 win against Lehigh on Saturday.

Brown also added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (5-5). Bryce Johnson scored 24 points and added five assists and three steals. Marcus Banks had 13 points.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-7). Bube Momah added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 18 points and three steals.

