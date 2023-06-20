Did you have your pictures taken by WJZ at AFRAM? Here they are
If you participated in the Juneteenth weekend fun at AFRAM, you might have taken a picture with WJZ in front of our green screen.
To find your pictures, visit the link below that corresponds with the time period you had your photo taken.
Once you visit the link, open your photos and click the red download button.
SATURDAY 12pm to 1:30pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/8sZRKUiyJk
SATURDAY 1:30pm to 3:00pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/d6BGnlmU42
SATURDAY 3:00pm to 4:30pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/nNyUB0Cd5F
SATURDAY 4:30pm to CLOSE
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/50j9QRoM3i
SUNDAY 12:00pm to 1:00pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/xw0rZKZSac
SUNDAY 1:00pm to 2:00pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/xZdy7sDY5N
SUNDAY 2:00pm to 4:00pm
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/V6GWiphk1h
SUNDAY 4:00pm to CLOSE
