AFRAM

Did you have your pictures taken by WJZ at AFRAM? Here they are

/ CBS Baltimore

If you participated in the Juneteenth weekend fun at AFRAM, you might have taken a picture with WJZ in front of our green screen. 

To find your pictures, visit the link below that corresponds with the time period you had your photo taken.

Once you visit the link, open your photos and click the red download button. 

SATURDAY 12pm to 1:30pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/8sZRKUiyJk 

SATURDAY 1:30pm to 3:00pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/d6BGnlmU42 

SATURDAY 3:00pm to 4:30pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/nNyUB0Cd5F 

SATURDAY 4:30pm to CLOSE 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/50j9QRoM3i 

SUNDAY 12:00pm to 1:00pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/xw0rZKZSac 

SUNDAY 1:00pm to 2:00pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/xZdy7sDY5N 

SUNDAY 2:00pm to 4:00pm 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/V6GWiphk1h 

SUNDAY 4:00pm to CLOSE 

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/6VFzl9KNLR 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 10:40 AM

