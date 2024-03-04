Diana Ross stopping in Baltimore on Spring tour

BALTIMORE -- Iconic singer Diana Ross is performing at The Lyric in Baltimore this Spring on her 'Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024 Tour,' the venue announced Monday.

Ross will perform on Sunday, May 12 at the midtown venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Lyric Box Office. Tickets start at $59.

Ross was the lead singer of The Supremes, one of the best-selling female vocal groups of all time. Among dozens of accolades, she is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, earned Billboard's Female Entertainer of the Century Award, and has a career total of over 75 hit singles.