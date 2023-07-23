Detectives investigate man, 49, killed in shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- County Homicide Detectives investigate a shooting that killed a 49-year-old man Saturday night in Baltimore County, police said.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Lucerne Road for repots of a shooting at 9:20 Saturday night, according to release.

After arriving they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified by police as 49-year-old Shawn Stewart, officials said.

Stewart was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a release.

As detectives continue this investigation, they urge any with information to contact police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.