Watch CBS News
Local

Detectives investigate man, 49, killed in shooting in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- County Homicide Detectives investigate a shooting that killed a 49-year-old man Saturday night in Baltimore County, police said.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Lucerne Road for repots of a shooting at 9:20 Saturday night, according to release.

After arriving they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified by police as 49-year-old Shawn Stewart, officials said.

Stewart was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a release.

As detectives continue this investigation, they urge any with information to contact police at  410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.