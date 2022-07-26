Police ID Maryland man killed in Delaware crash after being thrown out of Lyft

Police ID Maryland man killed in Delaware crash after being thrown out of Lyft

Police ID Maryland man killed in Delaware crash after being thrown out of Lyft

BALTIMORE – Authorities on Tuesday released the identity of the Maryland man who was struck and killed after being thrown out of his rideshare on a Delaware highway.

The man was identified as Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach, Delaware, authorities said.

Authorities said Wolf and friends had ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach when they got into an unspecified dispute with the driver.

The driver stopped the car in the left lane and demanded that all six passengers get out, police said. Police said another driver changed lanes to avoid the stopped vehicle and struck Wolf.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Lyft driver, who drove away afterward, has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.