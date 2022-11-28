'Defamation of my character': Ravens' Lamar Jackson responds to ESPN story saying he tweeted 'anti-gay phrase' at fan

BALTIMORE - Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is under fire for clapping back at a fan on social media, responded to a story by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Hensley wrote that Jackson responded to the fan's post with a "profanity-laced tweet that included an anti-gay phrase."

Jackson clarified his tweet while telling Hensley "this is defamation of my character."

"Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching…," Jackson tweeted Tuesday morning.

Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting that the star quarterback "asking for $250 mil guaranteed" leave in free agency at the end of this season because "games like this should not come down to" Tucker. The fan added "Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team."

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jackson quipped back on Twitter using profane and inflammatory language, saying the fan "never smelt a football field" before later deleting his response.

"Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did (expletive) but eat (expletive)," Jackson said.

The Ravens lost to Jacksonville, 28-27, on Sunday when kicker Justin Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt landed a couple yards short. Had he made the kick, Tucker would have beat his own NFL record, topping last year's 66-yard game-winning field goal against Detroit.

Tucker kicked four field goals in the game, including a 55-yarder.

However, the Jaguars scored the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining.

Jackson passed for 254 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 89 yards.

The Ravens have yet to comment on Jackson's social media clap back.

Head coach John Harbaugh is expected to meet with the media Monday afternoon.