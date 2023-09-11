Watch CBS News
Local News

Decomposed body found in East Baltimore lot, homicide investigation underway

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023
Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023 01:13

BALTIMORE -- The decomposed body of a man believed to have been shot was found in a lot in East Baltimore last week, police said. A homicide investigation is underway.

officers responded around 5 p.m. on September 7 to the 1200 block of Asquith Street, where the body was found in a lot filled with high grass, police said. 

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim was shot after completing an autopsy, police said. 

No further identifying information about the body has been released. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.