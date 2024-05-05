Dean Kremer pitches gem as Baltimore Orioles finish sweep of Cincinnati Reds

The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs and Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings as they capped off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Kremer gave up just a base hit and a walk in the Orioles' 11-1 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run home run in the top of the first and Ryan McKenna added a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Adley Rutschman had an RBI double and a run-scoring single for the O's. Colton Cowser had an RBI double and Anthony Santander had an RBI single and a grand slam home run.

The Orioles have held their opponents to two runs or less in seven-straight games.

The Orioles (23-11) are off on Monday before kicking off a two-game series at the Washington Nationals. They return home next weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks.