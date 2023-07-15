Deadly Heat Dangers: High temperatures in Baltimore could lead to heat-related illnesses

BALTIMORE -- Saturday has been another hot and humid day for everyone in the Greater Baltimore area, prompting doctors to urge the public to keep cool and out of the heat.

It comes as the state recorded its first heat-related death for 2023 this week.

Even with the hot weather, many people took in the sights around Mount Vernon.

Josh Heller was one of them. He had a CamelBak water backpack on.

"I make sure to have this on me when it gets really hot because you never know when you're gonna get caught with no water source near you," he said.

Heller is visiting from Quantico, Virginia, and spends a lot of his free time exploring new places. When he does this in the summer, he's thinking about how to stay cool, like walking in the shade.

"I also plan at least a few times to be inside during the hottest part of the day," he said.

July is one of the most dangerous months for heat illnesses to strike.

Dr. Omoyemi Adebayo, an emergency medicine physician from the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, said it's good to know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Adebayo said things can take a turn for the worst fast. This week, the Maryland Department of Health reported a 52-year-old Cecil County man died because of the heat.

The symptoms to look out for are headaches, nausea, vomiting, and extremely high heart rate, Adebayo said. People can experience seizures and a coma, too, he said.

"Ultimately, if these situations aren't corrected quickly, it results in death," Adebayo said.

A key distinction between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is a change in mental status. Adebayo said it's when someone starts feeling very confused or even delirious.

Another strong indicator is if someone's core temperature is reaching 105 degrees or higher.

Anyone experiencing heat stroke needs emergency services immediately, but that shouldn't be the first thing they do when seeking help.

"For patients that are even beginning to show signs of heat exhaustion, you want to do everything that you can to remove them from that situation," Adebayo said.

Kids and pets shouldn't be left inside cars in dangerously hot weather. Doctors say that those conditions can easily yield deadly results—even with the windows cracked.