Deadly Driving: Why Maryland is seeing an uptick in roadway fatalities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is on track to potentially reach a grim roadway milestone after data from the state reveals an uptick in crash fatalities.

As of Oct. 5, there have been 456 fatalities across the state and could continue to climb to 600 or more, according to Motor Vehicle Administrator Christine Nizer.

That is a statistic that has not been seen since 2007.

Pedestrians account for nearly 23% of the total fatalities in 2023.

Consistent contributors to crashes include speed, impairment and distracted driving, the Maryland Highway Safety Office reports.

"The causes are really the same as we've seen in prior years, but unfortunately, the numbers for this time in comparison to prior are significantly higher," Nizer said. "We're really sounding the alarm frankly."

This year, crash data from the state shows Prince George's County leads in roadway deaths, followed by Baltimore County and then Baltimore City.

"I learned I'm not driving for myself. I'm driving for people across the city," Baltimore resident James Winchester said. "So, I'm mostly making sure I'm watching them and how they maneuver."

With major holidays on the horizon, the volume of traffic traditionally trends up. That is why the state is pleading with people behind the wheel to drive safely and to share the road with pedestrians.

"Our message is simple: each and every one of us, each and every time we get behind that wheel, we can make a difference," Nizer said.