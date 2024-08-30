Daycare providers juggle back-to-school season and growing childcare demands

BALTIMORE -- With the school year in full swing, many children are going back to daycare.

However, according to many providers in Baltimore, running a childcare center is becoming a bigger challenge, from managing growing operating costs to finding qualified workers.

"I have to be the nurturer. I have to be the caretaker. I also have to be the educator," said Anishka Forbes, a parent and owner of Beyond Blessed Family Childcare.

Business with many obstacles

Forbes has been working in the education and childcare industries for more than a decade. She opened Beyond Blessed Family Childcare in East Baltimore about two years ago.

"Gone are the days of dropping the baby off at grandma's," Forbes said.

Watching children is a job Forbes loves, but it's a business with many obstacles.

"At the level that we are right now, we can accept state vouchers or the scholarship program, is what it's called now," Forbes said. "But we get less money, and since they offer $305 a week at the large family and commercial level, at my level, they give $210."

Less funds from the state means less money for childcare providers and parents to work with.

"When the state offers more, it's easier to say, 'Hey, mom and dad, you only have to pay $50 a week, versus $120 a week,' and that can make or break your week if you're living paycheck to paycheck," said Forbes.

Waitlisted

Between inflation, staffing shortages, and more, Forbes said back-to-school season can be a lot for daycare providers.

"This is, this is the scramble time where everyone's like, 'I did not prepare childcare earlier because my child was home and, you know, I wasn't thinking about it,' and now, oh, that child is going to school," Forbes said.

Forbes said she gets around three calls per day from parents or guardians asking about childcare.

"We have a waitlist right now that is closed because we just can't accommodate the amount of people that are on it," Forbes said.