Day of remembrance: Wednesday marks fifth anniversary of Capital Gazette shooting

BALTIMORE-- Five years have passed since Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara were killed during an attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis.

This day, in 2018, a gunman forced his way into the newspaper's offices, opening fire and killing five staffers. It's the largest mass shooting of journalists in the nation's history.

The city of Annapolis will be hosting a five-year remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday honoring the victims and survivors of gun violence.

The ceremony start at 9:30 at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial.

There will be music and poetry, and remarks will be provided on behalf of the family members, staff of the Capital Gazette and other victims of gun violence.

The Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial was dedicated on this day two years ago. In September 2021, the shooter was sentenced to multiple life sentences.

Related: