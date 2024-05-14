Maryland U.S. Senate candidate David Trone spends $60 million on campaign 'to beat Larry Hogan'

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's U.S. Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, as many say the chamber's Democratic majority hinges on who goes against likely Republican nominee former, Gov. Larry Hogan.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, who's in the middle of his third term representing the state's sixth Congressional district, has touted he's the right person to take on Hogan in November.

In the last stretch of this race, a new poll put him and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a dead heat.

He has said that representing a Republican-leaning part of the state for years, it's given him broad appeal across the aisle.

Trone also believes that appeal has helped him get bipartisan legislation passed in his time in the U.S. House.

Trone has spent upwards of $60 million in this campaign, he said that shows corporations and special interests can't buy him -- keeping Maryland top priority.

"We have a political system that just continues to work for the special interest, that continues to work for the corporations," he said after casting his ballot at Potomac Elementary School Tuesday morning. "It's not working for everyday folks on the street. We've gotta put people over politics."

While Trone has already made headlines for making this race one of the most expensive in history, he said he's ready to spend even more to ensure he wins against Hogan in the fall.

"We're gonna spend whatever it takes to beat Larry Hogan. We have to hold the Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate, it's that simple. We cannot go back to MAGA tax policies, we cannot go back to not having a chance to rectify the Dobbs decision...we have big things to accomplish in Washington," Trone said.

Trone also said if he goes to the U.S. Senate and Democrats maintain their majority, his experience of working across the aisle in the U.S. House will ensure bills can get passed and overcome the filibuster.

"26 bills we passed last session on mental health and addiction, plus Pell grants to help returning citizens," he said.

Trone will be visiting a number of polling sites in Baltimore City and Baltimore County before heading to the Baltimore Museum of Industry for his campaign's election night party.