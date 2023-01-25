Dave Matthews Band summer tour coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia

BALTIMORE - Dave Matthews Band announced its tour will be coming to Columbia, Maryland this summer.

The band will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 24.

During the summer tour, DMB will release its new album "Walk Around The Moon."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on February 17.

For the complete itinerary, visit http://www.davematthewsband.com.