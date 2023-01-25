Watch CBS News
Local News

Dave Matthews Band summer tour coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Dave Matthews Band announced its tour will be coming to Columbia, Maryland this summer.

The band will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 24.

During the summer tour, DMB will release its new album "Walk Around The Moon."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on at 10 a.m. on February 17.

For the complete itinerary, visit http://www.davematthewsband.com

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.