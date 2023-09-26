Daughters of murdered Dundalk woman continue to seek justice for 1989 stabbing

BALTIMORE -- Teresa Schmansky was found fatally stabbed in her residence located in the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue in Dundalk, Maryland, on September 23, 1989.

Schmansky, known more commonly as Terry, lived with her three young daughters. Her children were not home at the time of the murder. Investigators believe Terry, whose maiden name was Burkholder, may have known or been familiar with the person or people who are responsible for her death.

At the time of Terry's death, the youngest child was about to turn two years old. Terry's oldest daughter was nine years old.

"We still struggle a lot with it," daughter Shannon Tsonis said. "I mean, it happened when we were so young that our identities pretty much got wrapped up into it."

The family says Schmansky showed up for work as usual Friday night, went out for drinks after work, and returned home. There appeared to be no forced entry to the home.

Baltimore County Police homicide detectives conducted a thorough investigation into this incident. Unfortunately, they did not develop any information that might lead to the positive identification of any suspects.

The family hoped advancements in DNA technology will crack the case.

"Once you're able to copy and paste and replicate that DNA sequence, there will be a profile," Tsonis said. "So, I have no doubt that some point—at least in our lifetime—hopefully, even sooner than in our lifetime, we will know."

Information about this case may be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tips may also be provided online or via a mobile app.

Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.