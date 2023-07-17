Dash camera video shows police pursuit that turned deadly in Charles County

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released new dashcam video showing a police chase that ended with a man dead.

The pursuit started in the parking lot of a Walmart in Waldorf on June 29.

Police showed up after someone reported seeing a man attacking a woman and stealing her car. Officers tried to pull the car over but the driver wouldn't stop.

After a few minutes of the chase, the driver crashed into a dump truck.

Police said 34-year-old Dejuan Mitchell died at the scene.

The dump truck driver had minor injuries. The woman who was carjacked has since recovered as well.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the deadly chase.