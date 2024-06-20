Dali and eight crew members set to leave Baltimore Friday, nearly 3 months after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The Dali along with eight crew members are set to leave Baltimore Friday evening, with a tentative departure set for 6 p.m., according to the Seafarers' Center.

The 21-person crew from India and Sri Lanka has remained onboard the Dali since the collapse of the Key Bridge, which happened more than 12 weeks ago.

Attorneys representing the city of Baltimore had been battling to prevent a number of the Dali's crew members from departing the country so they could question them and determine compensation for the tragic collapse on March 26.

NEW: On the fate of the Dali crew:

•Seafarers’ Center says Dali is tentatively set to leave Baltimore at 6p tomorrow.

•8 crew will be allowed to leave country

•The other 13 (bosun and up) will be placed in apartments/hotels in Baltimore for duration of litigation @wjz pic.twitter.com/3glbYUFYFw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 20, 2024

But late Wednesday, the city's attorneys reached a deal with opposing counsel and withdrew their request for an emergency hearing.

While eight crew members are scheduled to leave the U.S. on Friday, the other 13 higher-ranking crewmembers will be forced to stay in Baltimore until the litigation is over.