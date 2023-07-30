D.C. radio personality fired after reportedly making sexist remarks about reporter at Commanders' training camp

BALTIMORE - A Washington D.C. radio personality was barred from Commanders' training camp and then fired for reportedly making sexist remarks about a sports reporter during his live show.

The remarks were made about a WUSA9 sports reporter who was covering the Washington Commanders' training camp last Thursday.

According to our partner WUSA9, a CBS affiliate in Washington D.C., WBIG "BIG 100" radio personality Don Geronimo was let go Saturday following an internal review by parent company iHeart Radio.

"After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG," President of the Washington DC Region for iHeartMedia, Aaron Hyland, said in a statement. "We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values."

WUSA9 reports that Geronimo and Crash Young was originally barred from broadcasting at the Commanders' training camp in Ashburn, Virginia after their comments made during their show.

According to WUSA9, Geromino shouted at Sharla McBride while she was walking in to cover the Commanders' training camp practice, "Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl. I'm guessing she's a cheerleader."

Later in the broadcast, according to WUSA9, Geronimo again spotted McBride as she was conducting interviews.

"Oh hey. There's that chick that you thought .. said tight," said Geronimo.

"Yah. I screamed tight when she was .." said Crash before being interrupted.

"I think. I think she's a sportscaster at Channel 9. Or Channel 7," said Geronimo.

"Yeah, She's familiar," replied Crash.

"I thought she was a cheerleader," said Geronimo.

WUSA9 said McBride was hurt and offended that after 17 years as a journalist. She also called the comments "inappropriate, unprofessional and embarrassing."

"We have worked hard to ensure that everyone feels safe and respected in our workplace, and we took swift action when we learned that an employee of our partner iHeart made sexually disparaging remarks to and about a member of the media while she was broadcasting live from training camp yesterday," said a Commanders spokesperson in a statement to WUSA9.