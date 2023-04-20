Curtis Bay collision kills motorcyclist, Anne Arundel authorities say

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a motorist in the Curtis Bay area, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been made public, was riding on a 2022 Suzuki motorcycle and traveling southbound on Fort Smallwood Road and approaching Energy Parkway, county authorities said.

The person who was driving a 2022 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Fort Smallwood Road turning left onto Energy Parkway.

The motorcyclist and motorist collided at the intersection, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The motorcyclist then struck a 2023 Acura that was traveling eastbound on Energy Parkway, county authorities said.

That's when the motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle. That person came to rest near the wood line, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where medical personnel pronounced him dead, county authorities said.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision were uninjured, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.