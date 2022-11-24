Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service.
Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.
They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
