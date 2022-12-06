CSX train traveling through Harford County catches fire

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished the flames that singed a train near Fallston Airport on Monday night, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The train, a CSX locomotive, caught fire close to the intersection of Route 152 and Route 24, volunteer firefighters said.

Train traffic was halted for the fire, according to authorities.

Video of the inside of the train shows charred seats and burned equipment.

The fire is out. Roads are open. pic.twitter.com/NIm41i19OZ — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) December 6, 2022

The fire should not impact Amtrak or MARC commuter trains, volunteer firefighters said.