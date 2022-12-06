Watch CBS News
Local News

CSX train traveling through Harford County catches fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished the flames that singed a train near Fallston Airport on Monday night, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The train, a CSX locomotive, caught fire close to the intersection of Route 152 and Route 24, volunteer firefighters said.

Train traffic was halted for the fire, according to authorities.

Video of the inside of the train shows charred seats and burned equipment.

The fire should not impact Amtrak or MARC commuter trains, volunteer firefighters said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 7:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.