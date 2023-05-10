CSX train crashes with tractor-trailer in Rosedale, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A CSX train was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Rosedale, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Hazmat and fire crews are at the scene, at the 7500 block of Lake Drive, where the track has been closed.

#BREAKING According to @BaltCoFire there was a crash between two tractor trailers and a CSX train.



The driver of one of the trucks has been taken to the hospital.



CSX officials said an unknown quantity of diesel fuel was leaking from the truck.

There were no reported injuries to the crew of the train.

Firefighters said the driver of one of the trucks was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

CSX released this statement:

"CSX staff are on scene and cooperating with the local police, who are investigating the incident. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel. At CSX, safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public to always practice safe behavior when approaching highway-rail grade crossings and that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."

