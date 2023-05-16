CSX equip first responders with training for railroad emergencies at B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's first responders are getting the chance to sharpen their skills when it comes to preparing for railroad emergencies.

Baltimore plays a huge role in the railroad industry, and with recent incidents like the train derailment in Ohio or the crash with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale last week, first responders are making sure they are prepared for the unexpected.

"Our slogan is pride protecting people and I believe that I'm a city resident and any incident we need to be prepared for," said Baltimore City Fire Capt. Michael Wynn.

On the grounds of B&O Railroad Museum, CSX is hosting a four-day, hands-on training.

Baltimore City firefighters and other first responders are being equipped with the skills to respond to railroad emergencies.

"To make sure that the first time that they see this equipment isn't in a live incident," said Bryan Tucker, CSX VP of Corporate Communications. "It's in a controlled environment where they can get comfortable with the equipment. They know how it works. They know how to respond."

First responders are simulating the initial response to emergency calls while also learning the safety features of rail-tanked cars and techniques for incidents involving hazardous materials.

Capt. Wynn said advanced training is vital to protecting our communities.

"The world continues to evolve and our training has to continue to evolve," Capt. Wynn said.

Last year, CSX conducted more than 2,900 hours of training, educating more than 3,600 government officials, contractors and first responders.

"Derailment of hazardous chemicals doesn't happen all the time, so when it does happen, we need to be prepared, trained, efficient and help save lives as quickly as possible," Capt. Wynn said.

Safety is the main priority.

Councilman John Bullock, who represents the city's 9th district, highlighted the recent railroad incidents in Baltimore and around the country, hoping this training gives residents peace of mind.

"Anytime there is some type of hazardous material, some type of catastrophe, folks are scared, and rightfully so," Bullock said. "It does put me and the public more at ease when they know that the folks who are on the scene first know what they are doing and they can communicate."

The emergency response training is for more than 150 personnel participating.