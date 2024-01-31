Crews respond to multiple boats on fire near Anchorage Marina in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Multiple vessels caught fire Wednesday morning near the Anchorage Marina in Baltimore.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Boston Street in the Canton community.

Quite a morning here at Anchorage Marina on Boston St in Baltimore. Talked to a man who owns a boat here, says a fire started at one and spread to another that was shrink wrapped.



This was taken earlier by Bobby LaPin. @wjz pic.twitter.com/7fgVup9f5Y — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) January 31, 2024

A boat owner told WJZ that a fire started at one boat and spread to another boat that was shrink-wrapped. One of the boats had submerged.

No injuries were reported.

This happened around 20 min ago now, but one of the boats submerged.



Baltimore Fire, Coast Guard, and MD Dept. of the Environment are some of the agencies responding here. pic.twitter.com/g5yJE1V0L2 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) January 31, 2024

This story is developing and will be updated.