Crews respond to multiple boats on fire near Anchorage Marina in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Multiple vessels caught fire Wednesday morning near the Anchorage Marina in Baltimore.
Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Boston Street in the Canton community.
A boat owner told WJZ that a fire started at one boat and spread to another boat that was shrink-wrapped. One of the boats had submerged.
No injuries were reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.
