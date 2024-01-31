Watch CBS News
Crews respond to multiple boats on fire near Anchorage Marina in Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran, Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Multiple vessels caught fire Wednesday morning near the Anchorage Marina in Baltimore.

Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Boston Street in the Canton community.

A boat owner told WJZ that a fire started at one boat and spread to another boat that was shrink-wrapped. One of the boats had submerged.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

Christian Olaniran
Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 9:39 AM EST

