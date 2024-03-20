Watch CBS News
Crews respond to warehouse fire in near M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a metal warehouse in Downtown Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Crews responded to the intersection of Bayard and Hamburg Street, where they found heavy smoke emitting from the warehouse.  The fire department said crews found a large pile of scrap metal burning that may have penetrated an adjoining warehouse.

Smoke could be seen rising from the building at the intersection of 

Police blocked off the area of West Ostend Street and Wicomico Street because of the dangerous smoke and poor visibility. 

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

First published on March 20, 2024 / 2:00 PM EDT

