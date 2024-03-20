Crews respond to warehouse fire in near M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a metal warehouse in Downtown Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Crews responded to the intersection of Bayard and Hamburg Street, where they found heavy smoke emitting from the warehouse. The fire department said crews found a large pile of scrap metal burning that may have penetrated an adjoining warehouse.

Police are asking us to move back because of the smoke @wjz pic.twitter.com/PzV8pCDebE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 20, 2024

Smoke could be seen rising from the building at the intersection of

Police blocked off the area of West Ostend Street and Wicomico Street because of the dangerous smoke and poor visibility.

Police have blocked off the area at Ostend and Wicomico because of dangerous smoke and poor visibility closer to the fire @wjz pic.twitter.com/TawF59tZyT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 20, 2024

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.