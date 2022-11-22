Three injured in explosion involving several homes in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood

Three injured in explosion involving several homes in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood

Three injured in explosion involving several homes in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in an explosion involving several homes and a ruptured gas line in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Pigtown.

Chopper 13 flew over the scene on Bayard Street where a home was completely demolished.

Officials said one person is in serious condition and two others are in critical condition.

Fire Chief Roman Clark said one person outside was injured while attempting to rescue two females inside.

"At this point, we can say that we did have an explosion at 1121 Bayard Street, which basically affected 1123 structural-wise," Clark told WJZ. "We had three civilians that were injured. All three of the civilians are priority one, which is 'serious condition,' and all three have been transported to the hospital at this time."

Two of the fire victims were inside the house that exploded, Clark said. A third victim, a man, went into the house to help them, he said.

Many people in the neighborhood heard a "boom" when the explosion happened.

A view from where I’m standing by the fire on Bayard st. Crews are digging up the road. Neighbors tell me it was a gas explosion - they heard a huge “Boom” and the house turned into pieces. One woman was heard yelling “help me” moments before the house went up in flames @wjz pic.twitter.com/zwEXFWmjjU — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 22, 2022

People who live in the area told WJZ reporter Kelsey Kushner that construction crews have been working on gas lines for about a month. They said they smelled gas leading up to the explosion.

"I was at my kitchen table, eating, and the next thing you know there was a big explosion; it was a big boom," one woman said. "It was very loud. It kind of knocked me out of my chair."

The woman said she ran to her front door and realized that something went wrong with a gas line.

WJZ will provide updates on this developing story.