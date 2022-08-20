Craving Potato Factory is serving up tasty spuds On National Potato Day

BALTIMORE -- Today is National Potato Day.

That means it's time to consume the nearest starchy vegetable without an ounce of guilt.

So, this evening WJZ staff dined on stuffed potatoes PRODUCED by Craving Potato Factory.

The business was started by a husband and wife team. They started with a food truck in 2014.

The duo began serving up spuds in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

Since then, the potato business has gotten big and the owners have made sure to offer a variety of options to their customers, including a vegan option.

There are also tasty combinations like chicken bacon ranch, chicken fajita, some of the potatoes even come with crab meat and shrimp.