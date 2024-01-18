Watch CBS News
Crashes on Baltimore Beltway cause major delays

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Several crashes prompted major delays on the inner loop of I-695 Thursday morning, highway officials said. 

The crashes, which are between US 1 and MD 45, caused delays on the top side of the beltway, the Maryland State Highway Administration said. 

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes. 

No further information was immediately available about the crashes. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

