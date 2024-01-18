Crashes on Baltimore Beltway cause major delays
BALTIMORE -- Several crashes prompted major delays on the inner loop of I-695 Thursday morning, highway officials said.
The crashes, which are between US 1 and MD 45, caused delays on the top side of the beltway, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.
Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.
No further information was immediately available about the crashes. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.