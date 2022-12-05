Hatem Bridge in Harford County temporarily shut down after crash

BALTIMORE -- A crash Monday morning on US 40 West in Havre De Grace temporarily shut down all lanes of the Hatem Bridge.

The crash involves three vehicles and was reported around 6:40 a.m., according to the Maryland CHART interactive map.

WJZ's Kristy Breslin reports the crash happened on US 40 westbound between Highway 222 and Aiken Avenue.

The MDTA said the bridge was reopened around 8 a.m. Monday.

Traffic remains held at US 40 Hatem Bridge for crash response. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 5, 2022

The four-lane Hatem Bridge opened in 1940 and crosses the Susquehanna River to connect Havre De Grace and Perryville, according to the MDTA.