Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.
Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.
The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.