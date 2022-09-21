Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.

Harf Co NB I-95 traffic prior to MD 24 getting by crash scene to left of blocked lanes. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rt4EORg5Bm — MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 21, 2022

Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.