Crash closes Key Bridge on I-695

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A crash with potential injuries shut down the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge on I-695 Monday morning, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. 

The agency tweeted around 11 a.m. that traffic is held in both directions due to the crash, and that an injury response is on the way. 

The extent and number of any injuries was not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

June 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

