Crash on I-695 inner loop in Woodlawn closes lanes
BALTIMORE - A crash closed two lanes Friday afternoon on the I-695 in Woodlawn, Maryland State Highway administration said.
The agency made an alert shortly after 1 PM that the inner loop past exit 17 at Maryland 122 was closed.
The Maryland CHART interactive map says four vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries have been confirmed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
