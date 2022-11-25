Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash on I-695 inner loop in Woodlawn closes lanes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A crash closed two lanes Friday afternoon on the I-695 in Woodlawn, Maryland State Highway administration said. 

The agency made an alert shortly after 1 PM that the inner loop past exit 17 at Maryland 122 was closed.  

The Maryland CHART interactive map says four vehicles were involved in the crash.  No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.