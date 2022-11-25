Crash on I-695 inner loop in Woodlawn closes lanes

BALTIMORE - A crash closed two lanes Friday afternoon on the I-695 in Woodlawn, Maryland State Highway administration said.

The agency made an alert shortly after 1 PM that the inner loop past exit 17 at Maryland 122 was closed.

UPDATE: Baltimore County; Crash; I-695 Inner loop past exit 17 MD 122 Security Blvd; 3 right lanes closed. #MDtraffic KM pic.twitter.com/cIy2qELLTJ — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) November 25, 2022

The Maryland CHART interactive map says four vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries have been confirmed.

