Crane falls on I-70 in Maryland, shutting down lanes

BALTIMORE -- A fallen crane shut down I-70 Friday morning in Washington County, police said.

All lanes were closed on I-70 East near Crystal Falls Drive as of 9:30 a.m.

A traffic camera at the scene shows major backup in the eastbound lanes.

Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Association are clearing the rollover, police said.

