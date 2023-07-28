Crane falls on I-70 in Maryland, shutting down lanes
BALTIMORE -- A fallen crane shut down I-70 Friday morning in Washington County, police said.
All lanes were closed on I-70 East near Crystal Falls Drive as of 9:30 a.m.
A traffic camera at the scene shows major backup in the eastbound lanes.
Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Association are clearing the rollover, police said.
