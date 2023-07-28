Watch CBS News
Local News

Crane falls on I-70 in Maryland, shutting down lanes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A fallen crane shut down I-70 Friday morning in Washington County, police said. 

All lanes were closed on I-70 East near Crystal Falls Drive as of 9:30 a.m. 

A traffic camera at the scene shows major backup in the eastbound lanes. 

Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Association are clearing the rollover, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.