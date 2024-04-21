Cowser, Westburg hit back-to-back home runs in Baltimore Orioles' 5-0 win over KC Royals

Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning in the Baltimore Orioles' 5-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Westburg also tripled and drove in two runs for the Orioles, who took two of three from the Royals.

The Orioles added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Ryan Mountcastle, and Westburg's bases-loaded RBI walk.

Pitcher Cole Irvin had his best game of the season. He tossed 6.2 scoreless innings and allowed just four base hits.

"Just a quality team game," Irvin said. "Felt like we did all the little things right today."

The Orioles (14-7) open a series at 9:30 p.m. on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Albert Suarez will get the start for Baltimore.