Court documents detail high-tension encounter with detectives following Owings Mills kidnapping

BALTIMORE -- One of two men who attempted to flee from detectives investigating a report of a kidnapping and carjacking out of Owings Mills needed medical attention following a high-tension encounter with auto theft detectives, according to court documents.

Rashard Chandler, 31, was one of two people traveling inside a 2018 Acura TLX belonging to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Owings Mills and forced to withdraw money from her bank account before the suspected kidnapper took off with her car, charging documents state.

He and Deandre Jackson, 35, were one of two people that detectives found inside of her car at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway in Northeast Baltimore, according to court documents.

Specialized auto theft detectives had been looking for the 2018 Acura TLX that was taken from the Owings Mills woman on Monday. They initially found it around the corner from Baltimore Police Department headquarters in the unit block of South Gay Street, charging documents state.

The detectives—part of a theft team known as the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT)—were working with the Baltimore County Police Department's helicopter to track down the car, according to court documents.

The 2018 Acura TLX left the area not long after detectives found it. They caught up with it again as the driver was reversing into a parking space at the Royal Farms in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway early Tuesday morning, charging documents state.

RATT detectives noticed that two people were inside of the vehicle. One of the detectives used his red and blue emergency lights and his emergency siren to stop the car's occupants, according to court documents.

Chandler and Deandre Jackson, 35, emerged from the vehicle and fled on foot, the charging documents state.

Chandler allegedly fled from the driver's seat and ran around the east side of the Royal Farms, according to court documents.

One of the detectives chased after Chandler while another detective stayed with the 2018 Acura TLX, charging documents state.

The detective who remained with the vehicle heard his colleague announce over the police radio that Chandler was in possession of a gun, according to court documents.

Soon after, that detective saw Chandler running and noticed another detective's nondescript RATT vehicle "in motion." The detective watched "both collide after re-appearing . . . around the west side of the Royal Farms convenience store," the charging documents state.

At that point, the detective allegedly saw Chandler fall to the ground and "observed and heard a metal object fall from Chandler's person," according to the court documents.

Another detective stood near the weapon until someone with gloves was able to recover it, the charging documents state.

Detectives allege that Chandler had been in possession of a black 9-millimeter handgun that was loaded with one cartridge of 9-millimeter ammunition in the chamber and 12 additional cartridges in a magazine, according to court documents.

A Baltimore City Fire Department medic took Chandler to a local hospital for an evaluation of his injuries, the charging documents state.

Meanwhile, Jackson "ran through fenced in lots in that immediate area" but was eventually captured by officers near the intersection of Mapleton Avenue and Erdman Avenue, according to court documents.

Chandler allegedly told detectives that the gun belonged to him, but he only carried it for protection, the charging documents state.

"Chandler claimed no knowledge of the origin of the Acura," charging documents state. "Chandler declined to describe his relationship to Jackson or how he became the driver of the vehicle."

Court documents show that Jackson was taken to Baltimore County Police Headquarters where he immediately requested a lawyer and "refused to provide detectives with any identifying information."

Officers took Jackson to the Woodlawn Precinct where they were able to identify him through his fingerprints, the charging documents state

Chandler was released from the hospital on Thursday evening and taken to the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center for processing. He faces firearm and vehicular theft charges, according to court documents.