Court brief looks to uphold ruling for new hearing in Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE - Ahead of oral arguments at the Maryland Supreme Court, attorneys for Adnan Syed and the family of Hae Min Lee have been filing a raft of papers with the court.

Syed, whose case was profiled in the "Serial" podcast, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Lee, his ex-girlfriend, before his conviction was vacated last year. He had spent more than 20 years in prison.

That conviction was reinstated after Lee's brother filed a challenge saying he was not granted his right to appear and speak in person at the hearing.

In Monday's filings, the State of Maryland concedes that Lee's brother should been allowed to attend and speak but said that participation would not have changed the outcome of the hearing.

Oral arguments are set for October 5.

"The first principle involves the rights of criminal victims in the State of Maryland," said David Sanford, who represents Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother. "We are urging the Maryland Supreme Court to recognize the right of victims and their representatives to participate meaningfully in the criminal justice system—a right recognized by the Maryland statutory scheme and the Maryland Constitution.

"The second principle, equally important here, involves the transparency of, and adversarial process in, criminal justice proceedings. In the case of murder victim Hae Min Lee, the lower court has not allowed the victim and the public to review the evidence and has, as a result, denied Ms. Lee's brother, Young Lee, the dignity, respect and sensitivity he is entitled to receive under the Maryland Constitution."