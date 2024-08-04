Watch CBS News
Local News

County police investigate fatal shooting of 29-year-old man in Pikesville

By Miyah Tucker

/ CBS Baltimore

5-year-old boy died after wind gust sent bounce house airborne at baseball game and more top stories
5-year-old boy died after wind gust sent bounce house airborne at baseball game and more top stories 01:31

BALTIMORE- County police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday night in Pikesville.

Around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 6800 block of Liberty Road for the reports of gunfire. After arriving, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wound to his upper body. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Tracey Wayman Hankins Jr. 

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.