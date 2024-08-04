County police investigate fatal shooting of 29-year-old man in Pikesville

5-year-old boy died after wind gust sent bounce house airborne at baseball game and more top stories

BALTIMORE- County police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday night in Pikesville.

Around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 6800 block of Liberty Road for the reports of gunfire. After arriving, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wound to his upper body. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Tracey Wayman Hankins Jr.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).